BOSTON (CBS) — Charlie McAvoy will miss his seventh straight game Thursday night when the Bruins host the Washington Capitals. But the blueliner hopes to be back sooner rather than later, now that a nasty foot injury is in his rear-view mirror.

McAvoy took part in Wednesday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton, and hopes to be back in the lineup Saturday when the B’s visit the Maple Leafs in Toronto. The 21-year-old said he’s getting better every day, and then gave a rather informative description of the “lower-body injury” that has sidelined him the last two-and-a-half weeks.

It was an infection in McAvoy’s foot that has kept him out of Boston’s lineup, the result of blocking a shot against the Montreal Canadiens on Dec. 17. The force of that shot created a big cut on McAvoy’s foot that a few weeks later, resulted in an infection.

“It actually exploded the skin inside the skate,” he said of the blocked shot on Wednesday. “So I got stitches and played through it through Christmas. Unfortunately [around Christmas], I noticed signs of infection and came back to Boston and got on top of it with antibiotics.”

McAvoy said he had to (no pun intended) cut his time with family short around Christmas because of the infection, but is glad they were able to get it under control before it got really unpleasant.

“The cut was pretty big, so you don’t want that in a skate, a place that carries around so much bacteria,” he said. “Our doctors and trainers did a phenomenal job playing this one safe and being on top of it.”

McAvoy returned to the ice earlier this week when his antibiotic cycle ran its course, and can now eye his return to game action. He’s missed 26 games overall with a concussion and this current ailment, scoring one goal and dishing out 10 assists in his 17 contests.