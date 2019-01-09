BOSTON (CBS) – A large fire in a Charlestown marina late Tuesday night caused two boats to sink. Flames left behind an estimated $1 million in damage, though no one was injured.

In total, three boats at Constitution Marina were involved. Fire officials say there was a woman on the larger boat where this fire started but she was able to escape safely.

About 40-50 firefighters responded, trying to tackle the huge flames from all sides. A marine unit also responded to douse the flames from the water.

Crews were stationed on the dock and the North Washington Street bridge.

Two of the boats sank and are a total loss. The third has extensive damage.

Several boat owners told WBZ-TV they live on boats in the marina year round.

Boston Deputy Fire Chief Robert Calobrisi said this was a difficult fire to put out.

“We believe there was some diesel fuel on board one of the larger boats that kept stoking the fire and as soon as you hit it and knock it down it would reignite again so that was the problem there. So it took a while to extinguish actually,” he said.

Crews eventually had to use foam to put out the fuel fire. A hazmat technician responded to the scene and the Coast Guard was contacted for environmental cleanup.

The initial estimated cost of damage is $1 million. The cause is under investigation.