By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Philip Rivers hasn’t had any luck in his career when playing against Bill Belichick’s teams. And as it turns out, the quarterback hasn’t had much success when playing for Belichick either.

The Chargers quarterback, in the lead-up to Sunday’s playoff game against the Patriots, spoke with New England reporters on Wednesday afternoon. And as he faced a series of questions about Tom Brady and the Patriots, Rivers shared a funny story from the 2010 Pro Bowl, when Belichick served as the coach for the AFC.

Rivers tells a story about BB coaching the Pro Bowl team. He said Belichick criticized the tackling during his halftime speech, then glanced over at Rivers, Peyton Manning, and Matt Cassel and said, “And it would help if you guys stopped throwing it to the other team.” — Kevin Duffy (@KevinRDuffy) January 9, 2019

It’s a perfect Belichick moment — facetiously critiquing the tackling in the hardly-any-contact exhibition while ribbing the AFC quarterback trio … perhaps not totally in jest.

It’s a story that is right in line with the one that soon-to-be Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez once shared of Belichick imploring Gonzalez (with some colorful language) that he should be blocking on kick returns in the Pro Bowl. “Why don’t you (bleeping) block somebody Gonzalez?” was the way that the tight end recalled it happening.

And for those curious, that quarterbacking trio was pretty bad that day in Honolulu, with Rivers and Cassel each throwing two picks apiece, and with Manning throwing another INT. The NFC led 42-7 at halftime, so Belichick was probably more than a little grumpy, even if the game meant nothing at all.