By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Philip Rivers hasn’t had any luck in his career when playing against Bill Belichick’s teams. And as it turns out, the quarterback hasn’t had much success when playing for Belichick either.

The Chargers quarterback, in the lead-up to Sunday’s playoff game against the Patriots, spoke with New England reporters on Wednesday afternoon. And as he faced a series of questions about Tom Brady and the Patriots, Rivers shared a funny story from the 2010 Pro Bowl, when Belichick served as the coach for the AFC.

It’s a perfect Belichick moment — facetiously critiquing the tackling in the hardly-any-contact exhibition while ribbing the AFC quarterback trio … perhaps not totally in jest.

It’s a story that is right in line with the one that soon-to-be Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez once shared of Belichick imploring Gonzalez (with some colorful language) that he should be blocking on kick returns in the Pro Bowl. “Why don’t you (bleeping) block somebody Gonzalez?” was the way that the tight end recalled it happening.

gettyimages 108900465 Bill Belichick Once Roasted Philip Rivers, Peyton Manning, Matt Cassel In Pro Bowl Halftime Speech

Philip Rivers at the 2011 NFL Pro Bowl. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

gettyimages 108900449 Bill Belichick Once Roasted Philip Rivers, Peyton Manning, Matt Cassel In Pro Bowl Halftime Speech

Peyton Manning at the 2011 NFL Pro Bowl. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

gettyimages 108900463 1 Bill Belichick Once Roasted Philip Rivers, Peyton Manning, Matt Cassel In Pro Bowl Halftime Speech

Bill Belichick at the 2011 Pro Bowl. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

And for those curious, that quarterbacking trio was pretty bad that day in Honolulu, with Rivers and Cassel each throwing two picks apiece, and with Manning throwing another INT. The NFC led 42-7 at halftime, so Belichick was probably more than a little grumpy, even if the game meant nothing at all.

