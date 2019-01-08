  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:President Donald Trump, Rep Seth Moulton, Sen. Ed Markey, Sen. Elizabeth Warren

BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts lawmakers accused President Trump of manufacturing a crisis after he addressed the nation from the Oval Office Tuesday night. The president insisted holding out for a border wall is important enough to keep the government shut down.

“President Trump used his television address tonight to present a fear and hate-ridden case about a manufactured national security emergency at the border,” Sen. Ed Markey said. “But the longer President Trump extends this government shutdown, the more unsafe and insecure Americans really become.”

trump This Is Political Theatre: Mass. Lawmakers React To Trumps Address On Border Wall

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the nation in his first-prime address from the Oval Office of the White House on January 8, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Carlos Barria-Pool/Getty Images)

The shutdown is now in its 18th day with few signs that lawmakers can reach any kind of agreement.

Rep. Seth Moulton tweeted, “This is political theatre. These games are putting our national security at risk.”

Moulton also tweeted: “If Trump wants to build a wall that will actually work and is actually needed, let’s build a cyber wall to protect our democracy from Russia.”

Trump said there was a “crisis” at the southern border but offered no new policy or approach. He did not declare a national emergency, as he has been considering.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who recently launched an exploratory committee for president in 2020, said ending the shutdown will make the country safer.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s