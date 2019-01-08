BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts lawmakers accused President Trump of manufacturing a crisis after he addressed the nation from the Oval Office Tuesday night. The president insisted holding out for a border wall is important enough to keep the government shut down.

“President Trump used his television address tonight to present a fear and hate-ridden case about a manufactured national security emergency at the border,” Sen. Ed Markey said. “But the longer President Trump extends this government shutdown, the more unsafe and insecure Americans really become.”

The shutdown is now in its 18th day with few signs that lawmakers can reach any kind of agreement.

Rep. Seth Moulton tweeted, “This is political theatre. These games are putting our national security at risk.”

Moulton also tweeted: “If Trump wants to build a wall that will actually work and is actually needed, let’s build a cyber wall to protect our democracy from Russia.”

Trump said there was a “crisis” at the southern border but offered no new policy or approach. He did not declare a national emergency, as he has been considering.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who recently launched an exploratory committee for president in 2020, said ending the shutdown will make the country safer.