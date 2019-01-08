BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick and Nick Saban have done their share of winning on the football field. They’ve each won five titles with their current teams, the New England Patriots and Alabama Crimson Tide, respectively, not to mention titles in their previous jobs.

Saban and top-ranked Alabama came up short in their quest for another national championship on Monday night, falling to Clemson 44-16. Prior to that championship tilt, Belichick sat down with ESPN’s Tom Rinaldi to chat about his relationship with Saban, which dates back to the early 1980s when Saban was coaching with Belichick’s father at the Naval Academy. Belichick hired Saban to be his defensive coordinator in Cleveland in 1991, and even when they were AFC East foes in 2005 (when Saban was head coach of the Miami Dolphins), Saban made sure to attend the funeral for Belichick’s father despite it taking place in the middle of a game week.

So the two all-time coaches have a pretty good feel for each other, which led to some interesting responses during Rinaldi’s sitdown (Saban also shared his thoughts on Belichick for the piece). If there is one thing the duo despises, it’s losing football games.

We’ve seen Belichick sulk his way off the field after losses, as has Saban. While the two are known as some of the biggest winners in sports, they’re also hailed as being sore losers from time to time.

Who is the worse loser? Well, neither really wanted to be the winner — or loser, for that matter — on that question.

“It would probably be a photo finish,” said Belichick. “We both take them pretty hard.”

“We probably both rank up there when it comes up that,” added Saban.

As for which is the more demanding coach, Belichick gave the nod to Saban.

“I think I might have just a little more patience than Nick,” he said.

Interesting.

And while Belichick probably doesn’t like to see his buddy lose on the biggest stage, Monday night’s Alabama loss may be good news for the Patriots. Since 2014, Belichick and Saban have gone back-and-forth with winning a championship. With the Crimson Tide dropping their final game of the year, it would appear it’s Belichick and the Patriots’ turn to celebrate another title.

The Patriots begin their playoff push Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium against the Los Angeles Chargers.

