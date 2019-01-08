BOSTON (CBS) — The Chargers’ most dangerous offensive weapon is not likely to be at full speed when he suits up to play the Patriots on Sunday.

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon — who led all Chargers with 1,375 yards from scrimmage this season — suffered a minor knee sprain during Sunday’s win in Baltimore. After leaving due to the injury, Gordon did return to that game, but he finished with just 43 total yards on 17 carries and one reception.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Tuesday that while Gordon is expected to play Sunday in Foxboro, he won’t look like the offensive dynamo he was all season.

“He didn’t quite look like himself, but he does have the full week of practice to try to get better,” Rapoport said. “My understanding is he has a similar injury to last time, which is just a little bit of a knee sprain – something that obviously did allow him to come back but maybe slowed him a little bit. … My understanding is Gordon is expected to be out there, just may not exactly look like his old self.”

The 25-year-old Gordon rushed for 885 yards and 10 touchdowns while also picking up 490 yards and four touchdowns through the air in just 12 games played in 2018.

Austin Ekeler, who rushed for 554 yards and four touchdowns on 106 carries this season, figures to see an increased workload if Gordon isn’t effective.

Since Week 12, Gordon has dealt with a right knee injury, an ankle injury, and now a left knee injury.