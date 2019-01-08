METHUEN (CBS) – A man who was selling car doors outside a McDonald’s in Methuen was shot twice late Monday night.

Police said the man posted the sale information on an app and met the buyers at the restaurant parking lot on Haverhill Street just before 11 p.m.

Investigators said surveillance video showed 10 people getting out of three vehicles and the doors were taken from the man. One person started shooting – firing 11 rounds, hitting the man twice. The group then took off.

“So far I think we’ve accounted for 11 rounds so the man is very lucky that he was only shot twice and we’re lucky that no one else was shot,” Methuen Police Chief Joseph Solomon told reporters Tuesday.

“I would like to say though there was a Good Samaritan inside the store. When the man came in injured, it’s obvious the man inside knew what he was doing. He provided first aid, applied pressure. Put clothing on the wounds.”

The wounded man was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital, but is expected to be okay, according to police. His name has not been released.

There have been no arrests.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

Authorities say if you’re going to sell anything online, use your local police station to make that transaction.