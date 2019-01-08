BOSTON (CBS) — It’s no secret that Julian Edelman is not a fan of Los Angeles. Growing up in San Francisco, the Patriots receiver feels the same way about Angelenos as New Englanders do about New Yorkers.

How much does he dislike Los Angeles? Back in October he wanted the Dodgers to make it to the World Series, simply so the Red Sox could “pound ’em.” That’s some deep-level hatred right there.

With the Patriots set to host the Los Angeles Chargers in Sunday’s AFC divisional round matchup at Gillette Stadium, Edelman used the game as a way to reminder everyone of his hatred for L.A. On Tuesday morning, Edelman posted a video simply titled “Beat LA” to his YouTube and social media accounts (check it out in the player above).

The 57-second clip is a quick history lesson of Boston’s success over Los Angeles teams, starting with Celtics patriarch Red Auerbach describing what makes a player “clutch.” We’re treated to highlights of the Celtics’ historic rivalry with the Lakers, including clips from both Big Threes, and the Red Sox beating the Dodgers in the World Series just a few months ago (plus the Bruins scoring a goal against the L.A. Kings tossed in for good measure) before it turns to a Patriots highlight reel against the Chargers.

It’s a great video that Edelman’s team put together, and will surely get Patriots Nation fired up for Sunday’s game (it’s never too early to start in the playoffs).

