Filed Under:Cambridge, Local TV, Transgender

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – The city of Cambridge took a step forward Monday toward offering a gender-neutral option on birth certificates. The city council voted to create a law that would add a category “X” to accommodate transgender and non-binary people.

Maine, Oregon, California, New Jersey, Washington and New York City have adopted similar policies.

“This would just be one step in ensuring that transgender residents receive the dignity and respect that they deserve,” Councilor Alanna Mallon said.

The policy adopted by the city council says “Cambridge strives to be a welcoming community to all” and the goal is to make it easier for residents to amend their birth certificates if needed.

In June, the Massachusetts Senate passed a bill that would let people designate their gender as “X” on their driver’s licenses instead of male or female.

Cambridge Mayor Marc McGovern said his city overwhelmingly voted to support transgender protections on the ballot last year and this latest action will send a message of inclusivity.

“It’s long overdue,” McGovern said. “Hopefully with this it will get some traction at the State House.”

