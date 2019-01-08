SCHOOL CLOSINGS, DELJanuary 8, 2019
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
By Hoodline
Filed Under:Boston real estate, Hoodline

BOSTON (Hoodline) – This just in: the priciest listing in today’s Boston rental market is going for $33,000/month — a staggering 880 percent above the median average for 3-bedroom rentals in Massachusetts. As absurd as it may seem, it’s not the only glitzy residential listing out there. But just how upscale are the features, given these ginormous price points?

We examined local listings in Boston via rental website Zumper to unearth the city’s most ritzy listings.

Read on to see the select listings currently on the market. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

2 Avery St. (Chinatown)

%name Inside Bostons Most Expensive Apartment Rentals
%name Inside Bostons Most Expensive Apartment Rentals
%name Inside Bostons Most Expensive Apartment Rentals
%name Inside Bostons Most Expensive Apartment Rentals
%name Inside Bostons Most Expensive Apartment Rentals

First, here’s an apartment located at 2 Avery St. in Chinatown. It has three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, and it’s a voluminous 2,707 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Boston is approximately $2,975/month, this place is currently priced at a stupefying $20,000/month.

The building has on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, additional storage space, secured entry and on-site management. In the furnished apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. As showy as this home might sound, cats and dogs aren’t welcome.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

40 Battery St., #6 (North End)

%name Inside Bostons Most Expensive Apartment Rentals
%name Inside Bostons Most Expensive Apartment Rentals
%name Inside Bostons Most Expensive Apartment Rentals
%name Inside Bostons Most Expensive Apartment Rentals
%name Inside Bostons Most Expensive Apartment Rentals

Then, check out this apartment/condo/town-house over at 40 Battery St., #6 in North End. It has three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and it’s 3,600 square feet in size. This place is currently going for a stunning $18,500/month. Why so high-priced?

The building boasts garage parking, additional storage space, secured entry and on-site management. In the furnished unit, you can expect carpet and hardwood flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows with bay views, in-unit laundry, a gourmet kitchen, a fireplace and a balcony. Pets are not allowed in this expansive home.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, the area around this address is a “walker’s paradise,” is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

11 Walnut St. (Beacon Hill)

%name Inside Bostons Most Expensive Apartment Rentals
%name Inside Bostons Most Expensive Apartment Rentals
%name Inside Bostons Most Expensive Apartment Rentals
%name Inside Bostons Most Expensive Apartment Rentals
%name Inside Bostons Most Expensive Apartment Rentals

Next, here’s this apartment located at 11 Walnut St. in Beacon Hill. It has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and it encompasses 5,196 square feet. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Boston is approximately $3,680/month, this rental is currently going for an unthinkable $17,500/month.

The building has on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a roof deck, an elevator and secured entry. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and a balcony. Both cats and dogs are permitted in this palatial home.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, this location is a “walker’s paradise,” is fairly bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s