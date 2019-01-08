BOSTON (Hoodline) – This just in: the priciest listing in today’s Boston rental market is going for $33,000/month — a staggering 880 percent above the median average for 3-bedroom rentals in Massachusetts. As absurd as it may seem, it’s not the only glitzy residential listing out there. But just how upscale are the features, given these ginormous price points?

We examined local listings in Boston via rental website Zumper to unearth the city’s most ritzy listings.

Read on to see the select listings currently on the market. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

2 Avery St. (Chinatown)

First, here’s an apartment located at 2 Avery St. in Chinatown. It has three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, and it’s a voluminous 2,707 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Boston is approximately $2,975/month, this place is currently priced at a stupefying $20,000/month.

The building has on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, additional storage space, secured entry and on-site management. In the furnished apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. As showy as this home might sound, cats and dogs aren’t welcome.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

40 Battery St., #6 (North End)

Then, check out this apartment/condo/town-house over at 40 Battery St., #6 in North End. It has three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and it’s 3,600 square feet in size. This place is currently going for a stunning $18,500/month. Why so high-priced?

The building boasts garage parking, additional storage space, secured entry and on-site management. In the furnished unit, you can expect carpet and hardwood flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows with bay views, in-unit laundry, a gourmet kitchen, a fireplace and a balcony. Pets are not allowed in this expansive home.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, the area around this address is a “walker’s paradise,” is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

11 Walnut St. (Beacon Hill)

Next, here’s this apartment located at 11 Walnut St. in Beacon Hill. It has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and it encompasses 5,196 square feet. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Boston is approximately $3,680/month, this rental is currently going for an unthinkable $17,500/month.

The building has on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a roof deck, an elevator and secured entry. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and a balcony. Both cats and dogs are permitted in this palatial home.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, this location is a “walker’s paradise,” is fairly bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

