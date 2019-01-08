BOSTON (CBS) — Boston police are hoping someone will recognize a picture of the man they believe took part in an armed robbery and stabbing on New Year’s Eve.

Police said this man, along with two others, approached a group of people walking in Boston Public Garden around 10 p.m. on Dec. 31. They demanded money and eventually stabbed one man.

They then grabbed the injured man, brought him to a nearby ATM and forced him to withdraw an undisclosed amount of money before running away, according to police.

The stabbing victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call District A-1 Detectives at 617-343-4248.