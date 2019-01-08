WASHINGTON (CBS) – Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts called out President Donald Trump on the House floor Tuesday afternoon, labeling the government shutdown a “Trump-generated crisis.”

The Democratic Congresswoman who took office just days ago went after the president in a one-minute speech.

“I rise today in opposition to the occupant of the White House. Mr. Trump, you took an oath just as I did five days ago, to protect and defend the Constitution and the American people,” Pressley said. “Sir, you dishonor that oath. You devalue the life of the immigrant, the worker and the survivor. I see right through you and so do the American people.”

The shutdown, which has now lasted for 18 days, “has nothing to do with border security,” Pressley said. She called it a “Trump-generated crisis” that “has brought a tsunami of hurt.”

Pressley said she was speaking out in support of people working without pay, those who could lose government benefits needed to feed their families and domestic violence survivors encountering locked shelters.

After her speech, the chair reminded members of Congress that they are supposed to refrain from personal attacks against the president on the House floor.

Trump is set to address Americans Tuesday night on the shutdown. He is seeking billions for a border wall, but Democrats are refusing to provide it.