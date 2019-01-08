Filed Under:Taunton, Taunton Police

TAUNTON (AP) — Authorities have arrested two people in connection with what police say is the city of Taunton’s first homicide since 2016.

The Bristol district attorney on Tuesday announced that 19-year-old Jerome Middleton, of Fall River, and 24-year-old Khaylon Cruz, of New Bedford, are both charged with murder in the weekend stabbing death of Justin Paulo.

The 31-year-old Taunton man was stabbed Saturday night and pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital on Sunday morning.

Prosecutors say it appears the suspects also had a gun and the victim had been robbed.

The Taunton Daily Gazette reports that Paulo was a former boxer who participated in both amateur and professional bouts.

It was not clear if the suspects had lawyers.

