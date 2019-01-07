WORCESTER (CBS) – Raise a glass to a fallen Worcester firefighter and help the young daughter he left behind. Christopher Roy was killed last month fighting a fire on Lowell St. He was a devoted single father to 9-year-old Ava and now, two popular breweries in central Mass are teaming up to create a special beer to raise money for Roy’s daughter and honor all of the firefighters in the city.

It’s day one in the life of a new beer, brewed to bring hope out of tragedy. It’s called “Worcester’s Bravest.” A first of its kind collaboration between Wormtown Brewery in Worcester, and Wachusett Brewing Company in Westminster to help the family of a fallen firefighter.

“When we heard about the tragedy in Worcester and Christopher Roy, we had a normal reaction like most people. What can we do?” says TJ Morse of Wachusett Brewing Company.

Worcester firefighter Christopher Roy was killed in December battling a fire in a 3-story apartment building. A single father, Roy left his 9 year old daughter Ava. Proceeds from the sale of Worcester’s Bravest will go to the Ava Roy Fund.

“We’re all Worcester guys. We just felt like we had to give back,” says David Fields from Wormtown Brewery. Fields and Morse decided to help by doing what they do best, brewing a special batch of Worcester’s Bravest. “It’s a nice Belgian style, wit beer. Super tasty, light, easy to drink,” Morse says.

The beer will be available at both brew houses. “Between the two breweries we think we’re going to raise about $40,000 for the Ava Roy Foundation.

A group of Worcester firefighters was also on hand Monday, lending support. “We need each other to get through something like this, and to see the support from the community, it means so much,” says retired Worcester fire Captain Norberto Hernandez.

“This is about firefighters and Worcester’s bravest, and what they do for us every day in the city,” says Fields.

“I think everybody involved is very pleased and very hopeful, and we know we’ll raise a lot of money for the Ava Roy Foundation,” adds Morse.

The beer should be available by Super Bowl time.

Donations can also be made directly to the Ava Roy Fund through Worcester Firefighters IAFF Local 1009.