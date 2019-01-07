WORCESTER (CBS) — The Worcester Fire Department was able to retrieve an unusual item from the shallow waters of Lake Quinsigamond. Using a cable and a tow truck, an ATM was pulled from the lake Sunday.

Police believe the machine, which has already been broken to pieces and emptied, was stolen from Greendale’s Pub.

Officers were first called to Lake Avenue North for a report of a person dumping an ATM into the lake around 11:15 a.m.

Firefighters later responded with a tow truck to help with the machine’s removal. The ATM also needed to be pulled up a steep embankment.

No word yet on if police have any suspects.