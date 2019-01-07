Filed Under:Local TV, Worcester, Worcester Fire Department

WORCESTER (CBS) — The Worcester Fire Department was able to retrieve an unusual item from the shallow waters of Lake Quinsigamond. Using a cable and a tow truck, an ATM was pulled from the lake Sunday.

Police believe the machine, which has already been broken to pieces and emptied, was stolen from Greendale’s Pub.

atmpulledfromlake Stolen ATM Pulled From Lake Quinsigamond

The Worcester Fire Department pulled an ATM from Lake Quinsigamond Sunday (Photo Courtesy: Telegraph.com)

Officers were first called to Lake Avenue North for a report of a person dumping an ATM into the lake around 11:15 a.m.

Firefighters later responded with a tow truck to help with the machine’s removal. The ATM also needed to be pulled up a steep embankment.

No word yet on if police have any suspects.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s