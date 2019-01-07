BOSTON (CBS) – A proposal to open up a recreational marijuana shop in Cleveland Circle isn’t sitting well with area residents.

Happy Valley Ventures is hoping to transform the bar Mary Ann’s on Beacon Street into a 1,900 SF retail store. Developers said at a community meeting in Brighton Monday night the location is perfect because of nearby parking, it’s across from the Green Line and it’s already in a retail zone.

“Here in this location it’s all by itself in a commercial corridor. It doesn’t have a bunch of residential apartments above it and so it touched all the points that are important to us for somewhere we’d want to invest,” said HVV founder Michael Reardon.

Many people who live and work are against the pot shop from opening up.

“Absolutely against it because what’s happening we’re selling our soul to the devil here,” said Pino’s Pizza owner Feliciano Petruzziello.

Former Boston Police Commissioner and Boston College Executive Director of Public Safety Bill Evans was at Monday’s community meeting. He said the Chestnut Hill school will fight the proposed project.

“I know it’s legal, I never agreed with it as commissioner the last two years I made it clear nothing good comes of it,” said Evans.

Happy Valley Ventures still has to make it through the local zoning and permitting process along with the state license process through the Cannabis Control Commission.