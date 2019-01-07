TAUNTON (AP) — Police are investigating the city of Taunton’s first homicide since 2016.

Officers responded to reports of an assault on Wilson Street at about 11:15 p.m. Saturday. The Bristol district attorney’s office says when police arrived, the victim, 31-year-old Justin Paulo, of Taunton, had already been taken to Morton Hospital before being transferred to Rhode Island Hospital.

He died there at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

No arrests have been announced.

Paulo’s death was the second shooting in the city on Saturday.

Police say a man was shot at about 7 p.m. and brought himself to Morton Hospital for treatment. Lt. Michael Tremblay says he is expected to survive. His name wasn’t made public.

