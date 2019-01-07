WATCH LIVE11 am: Kevin Spacey Arraignment On Nantucket Sex Assault Charge
BOSTON (CBS) — A new underground walkway connecting the North Station Commuter Rail and T platforms is now open, providing easier access to the TD Garden.

td garden tunnel sign North Station Pedestrian Passageway Opens For Commuters

The new underground walkway opened Sunday (WBZ-TV)

The pedestrian tunnel opened Sunday to provide a direct connection between the Commuter Rail station and the platforms for the Orange and Green lines. T riders will be able to get to the Garden without going outside.

north station tunnel North Station Pedestrian Passageway Opens For Commuters

The new passageway connection the North Station Commuter Rail and MBTA. (WBZ-TV)

The Garden says the passageway provides more efficient access and relief from inclement weather.

It’s just one development in a $100 million, two-year expansion project for the Garden. The home of the Bruins and Celtics is adding more restrooms, new team locker rooms and more dining options for fans.

