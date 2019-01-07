NANTUCKET (CBS) – Kevin Spacey will be arraigned Monday morning in Nantucket District Court. He’s accused of groping a teenager at a nightclub on the island more than two years ago. The two-time Oscar winning actor was swarmed by reporters and photographers outside the courthouse as he arrived.

Spacey, 59, is charged with attacking the 18-year-old son of former Boston TV news anchor Heather Unruh at the Club Car restaurant on the night of July 7, 2016.

Spacey was hoping to skip the arraignment on a felony indecent assault and battery charge because his presence would “amplify the negative publicity already generated in connection with this case.” A judge rejected that request December 31.

Spacey, who filed the motion to waive his appearance under his legal name Kevin S. Fowler, said he intends to plead not guilty.

According to the criminal complaint filed by State Police last month, the young man used Snapchat to record a video of part of the alleged incident to show to his girlfriend as proof. Unruh claimed Spacey bought her son several drinks and eventually stuck his hand in her son’s pants and grabbed his genitals without consent in the crowded, dimly lit club. The teen admitted telling Spacey he was 23 years old at the time, not 18.

If convicted, Spacey faces up to five years in prison. But some legal experts say this case likely won’t go that far.

“I think Kevin Spacey’s going to plead to a lesser charge. I think ultimately he’s going to plea it down. He won’t plead to a felony. He’ll plea to some misdemeanor and the case will be resolved that way. I don’t see the case going to trial,” former prosecutor Jennifer Roman told WBZ-TV.

More than a dozen men have accused Spacey of unwanted touching, but this is the first criminal case against him.

Spacey is due in court at 11 a.m. Monday.