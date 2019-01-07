BOSTON (CBS) — The Los Angeles Chargers are getting an offensive weapon back for Sunday’s AFC divisional round showdown with the New England Patriots. The Chargers activated tight end Hunter Henry off the PUP list and onto their 53-man roster on Monday, making him eligible to play in this weekend’s playoff matchup in Foxboro.

Henry missed the entire 2018 regular season after tearing his ACL on the first day of OTAs back in May, and just returned to practice for the Chargers on Dec. 17. But when he’s on the field, the 24-year-old can be a force in the offensive game. Henry had 45 receptions for 579 yards and four touchdowns in 2017, starting 13 of his 14 games. As a rookie in 2016, Henry led the Chargers with eight touchdowns.

“He’s a very talented player and has great receiving skills,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said of Henry on a conference call Monday. “Another brick on the pile we’ll have to deal with.”

Given it’s his first game since last season, Henry will likely be limited against the Patriots on Sunday (if he plays at all). Veterans Antonio Gates (28 receptions during regular season; four receptions for 35 yards Sunday Vs. Ravens) and Virgil Green were Philip Rivers’ top tight end targets while Henry was sidelined during the regular season.

