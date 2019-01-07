WILBRAHAM (CBS) – Friendly’s restaurants are dishing out Nor’Easter Pothole ice cream sundaes, just in time for winter in New England.

The limited-edition dessert hit the menu on Monday.

“Complete with a delicious landslide of flat tire fudge, crème cookie gravel, and chocolate asphalt chips, the chocolate ice cream sundae at Friendly’s is sure to make potholes a little sweeter,” the Wilbraham-based chain said in a statement. “Finished with marshmallow snow pile topping and milk chocolate rubble, there’s no better way to enjoy the cold weather.”

Friendly’s pothole ice cream hit stores last year, but now it’s an option for those dining out as well.