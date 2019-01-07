BOSTON (CBS) – Sitting in front of a computer all day can literally be a pain in the neck. Researchers at San Francisco State University found that computer work can cause neck strain and a variety of other discomforts.

With good posture, the muscles of your back can easily support the weight of your head and neck, up to 12 pounds. But researchers say when we’re sitting in front of a computer, many of us slouch or bend forward with our heads jutting at a 45 degree angle which changes the burden on your muscles and all of a sudden they’re having to support the equivalent of 45 pounds.

That can lead to a stiff neck, sore shoulders, back pain, and even fatigue, headaches, and poor concentration.

What can you do?

Check your posture periodically to make sure your head is aligned on top of your neck. And to make reading on your computer easier so you don’t have to bend your neck forward, increase the font size on your screen, wear computer reading glasses or raise your computer to standing level.