BOSTON (CBS) – We’re seven days into 2019 and we’ve still not seen much more than a few flurries floating around in Boston. The city has only measured 0.2″ of snow for the entire season so far, about a foot below normal. Well, January has a reputation and it’s a snowy one. We’ll see a few chances this week, but once again, it looks like northern New England will get the jackpot snow totals!

Monday will feature chilly sunshine. Highs will be below average for a change with afternoon temperatures in the upper 20’s to low 30’s. The gusty winds in the morning will relax as high pressure builds across the area. This high will slip eastward Monday night and allow for clouds to thicken ahead of a storm system developing in the upper Midwest.

This system will move through the Great Lakes and push into New England before dawn. Temperatures will be cold enough at first to support snow with overnight lows mostly in the 20s. Overall, the amount of moisture will be limited, but scattered light to moderate snow could quickly slicken untreated surfaces and reduce visibilities for the Tuesday morning commute.

Snow will stick better north of the Massachusetts Turnpike where temperatures will stay in the 20’s through most of the commute.

Southerly winds will be picking up and allow for temperatures to warm into the low to mid 30’s for southeastern Mass. and even the Boston area by 8-9 a.m. This will allow for a transition to rain from south to north Tuesday morning through midday. Before the changeover, a patchy coating to 1” is possible.

The further north and west you travel through Worcester County, western Mass. into New Hampshire and Vermont, there is a better bet of accumulating snow before the changeover. Travel will get difficult the further north you travel as parts of central and northern New England will be the greatest impacted. Some ski resorts will be happy to hear that 6-12” of new powder is on the way!

The risk of showers will continue Tuesday afternoon for southern New England as temperatures climb into the 40’s over southeastern areas, and remain in the 30’s north and west.

By the evening, a lull in precipitation is likely before another disturbance moves through Tuesday night into Wednesday bringing yet another risk of rain and snow.

It looks like central and northern New England will have the best chances of accumulating snow from that system with steady rain for the Wednesday morning commute for much of southern New England except for areas north and west and the higher elevations and Berkshires.

Behind those “storms,” it is likely that we remain cold for an extended period of time and from there we shall see. But it is important to note that larger-scale atmospheric factors are starting to line up in a more favorable fashion for snow here in New England as we head deeper into January and February.