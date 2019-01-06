NANTUCKET (CBS) – Actor Kevin Spacey is due in a Nantucket courtroom Monday to face sexual assault charges.

Spacey is accused of groping an 18-year-old man in 2016 at the Club Car Restaurant and Bar on the island. The young man is the son of former Boston news anchor Heather Unruh.

The teen told state troopers the encounter started with drinks and an autograph, then led to the Oscar winner groping him.

Last week a judge denied Spacey’s request to not attend the arraignment.

Legal analyst Jennifer Roman, a former Middlesex County assistant district attorney, told WBZ-TV she doesn’t believe Spacey’s case will reach a trial.

“I think Kevin Spacey is going to plead to a lesser charge,” Roman said. “I think ultimately he’s going to plead it down. He won’t plead to a felony. He’ll plead to some misdemeanor and the case will be resolved that way. I don’t see the case going to trial.”