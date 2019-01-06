  • WBZ TV

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – A manhunt is underway after a woman and child were abducted at random from a New Hampshire mall and the woman was sexually assaulted at a Vermont motel.

Vermont State Police say the incident began around 1 p.m. outside the Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester. Investigators say the man, later identified as 41-year-old Everett Simpson, forced the woman and child into his car and drove them to Vermont.

When Simpson reached White River Junction, he forced the woman to rent a room at a hotel.

Simpson left the hotel room after sexually assaulting the woman, police said. That is when the woman and child were able to escape and call police.

everettsimpsonfull Manhunt Underway After Woman And Child Abducted At Random From NH Mall

Everett Simpson. (Image Credit: Vermont State Police)

Vermont State Police say the woman is “a stranger who was targeted at random.”

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for Simpson, who is wanted for several charges including kidnapping and sexual assault.

“Law enforcement advises people to use extreme caution and not approach Simpson but instead immediately call police to report any potential sightings,” Vermont State Police said.

Initial investigation shows Simpson stole a car and escaped from a substance-abuse facility in eastern Vermont three days before the abductions.

Simpson is last known to be driving a silver 2014 Kia Forte sedan. The car has New Hampshire license plates 396 7479.

The FBI and police from New Hampshire and Vermont are all searching for Simpson. He has a previous criminal record that includes vehicle theft, a high speed pursuit, and aggravated assault on a Vermont State Police trooper.

