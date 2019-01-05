  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMPBR Bullriding
    1:00 PMCollege Basketball
    3:30 PMPaid Program
    4:00 PMHope in the Wild
    4:30 PMTails of Valor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Indecent Exposure, Local TV, Sudbury, Sudbury Police

SUDBURY (CBS) – Police in Sudbury arrested a man with a history of lewd behavior and charged him with exposing himself to a woman.

Amilcar Rivas-Rivera was arrested around 8 p.m. Friday night in Framingham.

Earlier in the day, Sudbury Police released a sketch of a man who allegedly exposed and touched himself inside a parked car in the Shaw’s parking lot on Boston Road on December 28.

sudbury sketch Man With History Of Lewd Behavior Charged With Sudbury Indecent Exposure

Sudbury Police released this sketch, and it led to the arrest of Amilcar Rivas-Rivera. (Image Credit: Sudbury Police)

Rivas-Rivera is now charged with open and grossed lewdness. He was arrested on the same charge last year following a pair of similar incidents.

Police say when the sketch was released, other departments reached out to Sudbury to say it resembled Rivas-Rivera.

The 26-year-old was arrested in March 2018 after he allegedly exposed himself to a woman in the parking garage of the Natick Mall. Police also said he exposed himself to a woman on a walking trail at Ashland State Park in October 2018.

Rivas-Rivera is being held on $15,000 bail pending his scheduled Monday arraignment.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s