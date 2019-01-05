SUDBURY (CBS) – Police in Sudbury arrested a man with a history of lewd behavior and charged him with exposing himself to a woman.

Amilcar Rivas-Rivera was arrested around 8 p.m. Friday night in Framingham.

Earlier in the day, Sudbury Police released a sketch of a man who allegedly exposed and touched himself inside a parked car in the Shaw’s parking lot on Boston Road on December 28.

Rivas-Rivera is now charged with open and grossed lewdness. He was arrested on the same charge last year following a pair of similar incidents.

Police say when the sketch was released, other departments reached out to Sudbury to say it resembled Rivas-Rivera.

The 26-year-old was arrested in March 2018 after he allegedly exposed himself to a woman in the parking garage of the Natick Mall. Police also said he exposed himself to a woman on a walking trail at Ashland State Park in October 2018.

Rivas-Rivera is being held on $15,000 bail pending his scheduled Monday arraignment.