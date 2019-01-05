BOSTON (CBS) – The Patriots will have to wait until Sunday to learn their first postseason opponent.

The Indianapolis Colts beat the Houston Texans, 21-7, on Saturday in the opening game of wildcard weekend.

Because the Colts are the No. 6 seed, they are the only team the Patriots could not have faced in the divisional round. With their win, Indy earned a meeting with the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs.

The Patriots, meanwhile, will face the winner of the game between the No. 4 Baltimore Ravens and the fifth-seeded Los Angeles Chargers. That game will be Sunday at 1 p.m.

New England’s divisional round game will be Sunday, Jan. 13, at Gillette Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.