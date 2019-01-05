BOSTON (CBS) – A Newton man was arrested Friday after State Police say he assaulted an 86-year-old cab driver during a road rage incident near Logan Airport.

It happened around 9 a.m. near the intersection of Jeffries Road at Transportation Way in Boston.

Massachusetts State Police consulted the victim, witnesses and video surveillance from the intersection as part of their investigation.

Police say 66-year-old Nicholas Franco of Newton was driving a 2016 Mercedes when he cut off and pulled in front of a taxi that was stopped at a traffic light on Harborside Drive. Franco got out of his car and walked over to the cab to confront the 86-year-old driver.

According to State Police, the two engaged in a verbal dispute. Franco then allegedly pulled the victim’s glasses off his face, pushed him to the ground and hit him in the stomach before getting back in his car and driving away.

Franco was arrested a short time later in East Boston and charged with assault and battery on an elderly person over 60.