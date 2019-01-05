LOWELL (CBS) — Blue, a five-year-old pit bull, is recovering from deep wounds to her ear and front leg Saturday after a brutal dogfight unfolded in Lowell.

Killian Minch, Blue’s owner, told WBZ-TV that he and his dog were attacked by a bigger, unleashed pit bull while they were out for a walk on 10th and Myrtle streets Wednesday night.

“The other dog had bit my dog in the ear and had her pinned to the ground and there was blood everywhere. The street was just covered in it,” said Minch.

He felt he had no choice, but to fight back.

“I punched the dog as hard as I could about three to four times and then it bit me, so I started kicking it. I hit it with the leash that I had and it was totally unphased by it.”

To make matters worse, Minch said after breaking up the dogfight, a couple sped off with the dog in a car.

“I would’ve liked the owners to come up to me and talk to me afterward. I mean, the vet bills are going to be kind of expensive.”

Blue had to get stitches and Minch said he was treated for possible rabies exposure.

He also had a strong message for the other dog’s owners who took off without a word. “It’s the law that you have to keep a dog on a leash. It doesn’t matter how big or how little the dog is.”

Since Minch was unable to get the other dog’s name or a license plate, there is not much police can do. He hoped that by telling his story, the other dog’s owners will come forward.