TYNGSBORO (CBS) – Tyngsboro Police are looking for a 19-year-old man in connection with a home invasion and stabbing believed to have started with a shoe sale gone wrong.

Officers say Dequan Hagen went to the victim’s home on Frost Road to buy a pair of sneakers. Police say he fought with a 17-year-old inside and tried to run without paying for the shoes.

According to officers, Hagen left the house, then came back and stabbed the teen.

The victim was taken to a Boston hospital where he is in stable condition.

When arrested, Hagen will be charged with armed robbery, home invasion, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, and malicious destruction of property.

“I want to reassure Tyngsboro residents that this was not a random crime” Police Chief Richard Howe said. “We have no reason to believe that the public is in danger, and we are working aggressively with our law enforcement partners in the area to locate and arrest this suspect as soon as possible.”