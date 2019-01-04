BOSTON (CBS) — Football fans have had nearly 20 years to purchase a Tom Brady jersey, but that didn’t stop the Patriots’ quarterback from leading all NFL players in jersey sales in 2018.

Whether it was for the purpose of replacing an old worn-out jersey, whether it was for purchasing a new jersey for the next generation of football fans, or whether it was anything in between, Brady’s jersey was once again the top seller for the NFL.

Brady’s jersey was more popular than Khalil Mack, who played his first season in Chicago, and more popular than quarterbacking sensation Patrick Mahomes. The other quarterbacks in the top 10 were fellow old-timer Drew Brees (sixth), Cleveland rookie Baker Mayfield (seventh), Carson Wentz (eighth) and Dak Prescott (ninth).

The complete top 10 in jersey sales in 2018 is below:

1. Tom Brady

2. Khalil Mack

3. Patrick Mahomes

4. Ezekiel Elliott

5. Saquon Barkley

6. Drew Brees

7. Baker Mayfield

8. Carson Wentz

9. Dak Prescott

10. JuJu Smith-Schuster

The top 10 included just three players (Mack, Barkley, Mayfield) who were in their first year with their given teams.

Brady shared a note of thanks on his Instagram story on Thursday, and encouraged fans to “keep going.”

The Patriots may not be America’s most-beloved team, but it’s clear that the 41-year-old Tom Brady remains as popular as ever.