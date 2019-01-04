  • WBZ TVOn Air

ORLEANS (CBS) – The public will have a chance to weigh in on a proposed balloon ban in Orleans.

The Board of Selectmen voted Wednesday to hold a public hearing on whether to prohibit the sale and use of balloons.

The proposal calls for a ban on the sale or release of any type of balloons inflated with a “lighter-than-air gas,” which includes helium. Exceptions will be made for balloons launched by government agencies or scientific organizations.

The intent is to address environmental hazards to wildlife and marine life in town posed by balloons.

There’s a proposed fine of up to $50 for anyone found violating the law.

Chatham, Nantucket and Block Island have already enacted balloon bans.

