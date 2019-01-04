  • WBZ TVOn Air

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island (AP) — Rhode Island’s Supreme Court says one of New England’s best-known strip clubs, the Foxy Lady, may reopen for now.

Thursday’s decision puts a temporary hold on Providence’s move to revoke the club’s licenses last month, after three dancers were charged with prostitution. The Foxy Lady’s management has said it was unaware of any prostitution.

The court said it would hear arguments on the matter in April and sent the case into mediation. It said the club’s VIP section must remain closed while the case is pending.

State regulators previously reinstated the club’s liquor license, but said they had to present a business plan first to the city before reopening. A city spokeswoman says they’re asking the state to clarify what the court decision means for the liquor license.

