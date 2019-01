BOSTON (CBS) – You can now have your morning latte and donut in yogurt form.

General Mills and Dunkin’ have teamed up to create four new flavors of Yoplait based on signature breakfast items.

The Dunkin’ yogurts come in Boston Kreme Donut, Apple Fritter, French Vanilla Latte and Cinnamon Coffee Roll flavors.

All four of the yogurts are now available at major retailers for a limited time.