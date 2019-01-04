CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Investigators returned Friday to a normally peaceful Cambridge park where a man was beaten to death earlier this week.

Police could be seen combing through a marshy area of Danehy Park, searching for evidence in the death of Paul Wilson. It is not known exactly what police were searching for.

The 60-year-old lived nearby. He was found unresponsive by a passerby Wednesday around 7 p.m. and died after being taken to an area hospital.

Wilson sustained “very severe” head trauma, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said. A baseball bat was found nearby, but it is not clear if that was the murder weapon.

Ryan said robbery does not appear to have been a motive.

Silvia Hemmerich, Wilson’s cousin, said in statement that Wilson was well-liked.

“He is kind, generous of his time, and someone who lights up the room. I cannot imagine Paul having an enemy,” Hemmerich said. “He was loved by a lot of people.”

Police are looking for the public’s help saying Wilson would have stood out in the park at 6’6″ tall, wearing shorts and a red coat. He usually walked through the area to and from his job in Cambridge.