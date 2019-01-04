  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cambridge, Local TV, paul wilson

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Investigators returned Friday to a normally peaceful Cambridge park where a man was beaten to death earlier this week.

Police could be seen combing through a marshy area of Danehy Park, searching for evidence in the death of Paul Wilson. It is not known exactly what police were searching for.

cam Investigators Return To Cambridge Park Where Man Was Murdered

Police search Danehy Park in Cambridge for clues in the death of Paul Wilson. (WBZ-TV)

The 60-year-old lived nearby. He was found unresponsive by a passerby Wednesday around 7 p.m. and died after being taken to an area hospital.

Wilson sustained “very severe” head trauma, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said. A baseball bat was found nearby, but it is not clear if that was the murder weapon.

Ryan said robbery does not appear to have been a motive.

paulwilson 1 Investigators Return To Cambridge Park Where Man Was Murdered

Paul Wilson. (Photo credit: Middlesex District Attorney’s Office)

Silvia Hemmerich, Wilson’s cousin, said in statement that Wilson was well-liked.

“He is kind, generous of his time, and someone who lights up the room. I cannot imagine Paul having an enemy,” Hemmerich said. “He was loved by a lot of people.”

Police are looking for the public’s help saying Wilson would have stood out in the park at 6’6″ tall, wearing shorts and a red coat. He usually walked through the area to and from his job in Cambridge.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s