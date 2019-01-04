BOSTON (CBS) — Winter is coming. OK, that may be a bit dramatic. I mean, technically, winter has been here a while, but thus far we are severely lacking in one crucial element — snow. But that may soon be changing. . .

To say that it has been a slow start seems like an understatement. The 0.2” of snow that Boston has recorded thus far is more than 11” below the average for the date. Same idea in Worcester. . . although they have recorded a robust 9.3” thus far, that is also nearly 10” below the average to date. And, with no snow coming through Monday, this season will go down as the 2nd least snowy though January 7th in Boston’s recorded history!

So, what does it all mean? Are we going to skip winter altogether this year? The answer to that would be a resounding heck no! Need I remind you of the winter of 2014-2015? Perhaps you had already blocked that one out? Boston had less than 5” of snow through mid-January that season and then the floodgates blew wide open. We finished with a mind-boggling 110.6” of snow when all was said and done. . . a new record for Boston.

Let me be clear, we are NOT forecasting a repeat of that this year (we may never see anything like that again in our lifetimes). The takeaway being that winter is FAR from over. . . in fact, things may start ramping up as soon as next week.

After yet another rain storm on Saturday, ski-lovers and backyard rink enthusiasts may start to lose hope, but there is a white light at the end of the snowless tunnel. Colder air pours in here behind that Saturday storm and a brisk wind on Sunday will begin to filter in colder and colder air. Temperatures will drop into the teens Sunday night and struggle to get out of the 20s in some areas on Monday. At the same time, a relatively weak storm system will dart southward from Canada, through the Lakes and head straight for New England. This is going to be a very small, weak, quick moving event (I hesitate to call it a “storm”)…BUT could this be the “ice-breaker” leading to a colder/snowier pattern? Perhaps.

As of this writing, most weather models are hinting at some light snow in parts of our area both Tuesday morning and again on Wednesday morning. Too early for accumulation projections but there is certainly potential for a few inches both on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highest risk area being north and west of Boston, particularly in Worcester county and southern New Hampshire. Behind those “storms,” it is likely that we remain cold for an extended period of time. . . from there we shall see. But it is important to note that larger-scale atmospheric factors are starting to line up in a more favorable fashion for snow here in New England as we head deeper into January and February.

In short, next week will tell us a lot as forecasters. It could be the week that turns the tide and finally leads us into the heart of winter. Or, should these systems be more of a fail and lead to another lost week of winter, perhaps some will start waving the white flag. I, for one, would never write off a New England winter in early January. . . stay tuned!

