  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
By Hoodline
Filed Under:Boston Restaurants, Hoodline

BOSTON (HOODLINE) – In search of a new favorite spot for Lebanese food? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Lebanese spots around Boston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

1. Pita Thyme

o Kebabs, Falafel & So Much More, Bostons Top Spots For Lebanese Food
photo: favorite f./yelp

Topping the list is Pita Thyme. Located at 102 Water St. (between Batterymarch and Kilby streets) downtown, the Lebanese and Mediterranean spot is the highest rated Lebanese restaurant in Boston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 120 reviews on Yelp.

2. Al Wadi

o Kebabs, Falafel & So Much More, Bostons Top Spots For Lebanese Food
photo: moiz t./yelp

Next up is West Roxbury’s Al Wadi, situated at 1249 Vfw Parkway (between Charles Park Road and Gardner Street). With four stars out of 245 reviews on Yelp, the Lebanese spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Anoush’ella

o Kebabs, Falafel & So Much More, Bostons Top Spots For Lebanese Food
Photo: anoush’ella/Yelp

South End’s Anoush’ella, located at 35 W. Newton St. (between Harrison Avenue and Washington Street), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Lebanese, Mediterranean and Armenian spot four stars out of 179 reviews.

4. Fairouz Restaurant

Fairouz Kebabs, Falafel & So Much More, Bostons Top Spots For Lebanese Food
Photo: joanna s./Yelp

Fairouz Restaurant, a traditional American, Lebanese and Mediterranean spot in West Roxbury, is another go-to, with four stars out of 83 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5268 Washington St. (between Rockland and Birchwood streets) to see for yourself.

5. Sami’s

Sami s 2 Kebabs, Falafel & So Much More, Bostons Top Spots For Lebanese Food
Photo: kaitlin r./Yelp

Over in Fenway, check out Sami’s, which has earned four stars out of 63 reviews on Yelp. You can find the street vendor and Lebanese and New American spot at 107 Ave Louis Pasteur.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s