BOSTON (HOODLINE) – In search of a new favorite spot for Lebanese food? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Lebanese spots around Boston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

1. Pita Thyme

photo: favorite f./yelp

Topping the list is Pita Thyme. Located at 102 Water St. (between Batterymarch and Kilby streets) downtown, the Lebanese and Mediterranean spot is the highest rated Lebanese restaurant in Boston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 120 reviews on Yelp.

2. Al Wadi

photo: moiz t./yelp

Next up is West Roxbury’s Al Wadi, situated at 1249 Vfw Parkway (between Charles Park Road and Gardner Street). With four stars out of 245 reviews on Yelp, the Lebanese spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Anoush’ella

South End’s Anoush’ella, located at 35 W. Newton St. (between Harrison Avenue and Washington Street), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Lebanese, Mediterranean and Armenian spot four stars out of 179 reviews.

4. Fairouz Restaurant

Photo: joanna s./Yelp

Fairouz Restaurant, a traditional American, Lebanese and Mediterranean spot in West Roxbury, is another go-to, with four stars out of 83 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5268 Washington St. (between Rockland and Birchwood streets) to see for yourself.

5. Sami’s

Photo: kaitlin r./Yelp

Over in Fenway, check out Sami’s, which has earned four stars out of 63 reviews on Yelp. You can find the street vendor and Lebanese and New American spot at 107 Ave Louis Pasteur.