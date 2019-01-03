Filed Under:Car Vandalism, Winthrop, Winthrop Police

WINTHROP (CBS) — Winthrop Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect who was caught on camera smashing a car window during the early morning hours of Christmas Eve.

Police said between the hours midnight and 7 a.m. on Dec. 24, about five cars were similarly damaged.

winthropcarvandalism Multiple Cars Vandalized In Winthrop, Police Release Surveillance Video

Winthrop Police release surveillance video that shows a person smash the video of a parked car (Photo Via Winthrop Police Department Facebook)

Surveillance video shows a person jumping out of a white S.U.V. and hitting the back window of a car parked on the street with what police believe is a baseball bat. They then get back in the S.U.V. and it drives away.

winthropwindowsmashing Multiple Cars Vandalized In Winthrop, Police Release Surveillance Video

Shattered glass inside of one of the multiple cars vandalized in Winthrop on Dec. 24. (Courtesy Photo)

According to Winthrop’s Police Chief, one of the damaged vehicles belongs to his brother, who is a Winthrop Police detective.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Timothy Callinan or Detective Faton Ramadani at 617-846-1212.

