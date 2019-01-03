WINTHROP (CBS) — Winthrop Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect who was caught on camera smashing a car window during the early morning hours of Christmas Eve.

Police said between the hours midnight and 7 a.m. on Dec. 24, about five cars were similarly damaged.

Surveillance video shows a person jumping out of a white S.U.V. and hitting the back window of a car parked on the street with what police believe is a baseball bat. They then get back in the S.U.V. and it drives away.

According to Winthrop’s Police Chief, one of the damaged vehicles belongs to his brother, who is a Winthrop Police detective.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Timothy Callinan or Detective Faton Ramadani at 617-846-1212.