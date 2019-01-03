BOSTON (CBS) — Kyrie Irving’s eye injury will cost him at least one more game.

The Celtics ruled Irving out for Friday’s matchup with the Dallas Mavericks in Boston, the second straight game he’ll miss with eye inflammation. Irving suffered the injury in Monday night’s loss in San Antonio when guard Marco Belinelli swiped him in both eyes as the Spurs guard went for a loose ball.

Irving was wearing sunglasses as he addressed reporters following Monday night’s loss, and has had to wear them in meetings with the Celtics since. Celtics president of basketball ops. Danny Ainge told 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich on Thursday morning that he doesn’t think Irving will miss an extended period of time, but didn’t put a timetable on his return.

“Just visually, he has some swelling, and he’s wearing sunglasses. It’s just an issue where you don’t want it to happen again,” said Ainge.

Irving has been playing at an MVP level to start the season, averaging 23.1 points off 49 percent shooting to go with 6.6 assists and 4.9 rebounds — both career-highs.

Terry Rozier will likely get another start in Irving’s place when the Celtics welcome Luka Doncic at the Mavericks to TD Garden. Rozier was on the floor for 32 minutes in Wednesday night’s win over the Timberwolves, scoring 16 points, dishing out five assists and pulling down three rebounds. He’s averaged 16 points off 57 percent shooting in his three starts this season, and just 8.1 points off 37 percent shooting in 34 games off the bench.

After Friday night’s game, the Celtics will have two days off before the Brooklyn Nets come to Boston on Monday.