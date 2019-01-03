BOSTON (CBS) — Josh McDaniels will not be moving on to Cincinnati this offseason.

Teams in need of a head coach are interested in the Patriots offensive coordinator, but McDaniels has reportedly passed on Cincinnati’s request for an interview, according to the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

If you’re wondering when Josh McDaniels’ interview with the #Bengals is happening, it apparently won’t. Source says McDaniels is passing on Cincy’s request. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 3, 2019

With the Patriots enjoying a postseason bye week, McDaniels will reportedly interview with the Green Bay Packers about their head coaching vacancy on Friday. While the Packers had a disappointing 2018 season, they still have Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, which presents a much better situation than in Cincinnati. The Bengals finished the season at 6-10, missing the playoffs for the third straight season. They have a promising running back in Joe Mixon, but quarterback Andy Dalton is coming off of thumb surgery that ended his 2018 season early. There are murmurs that the Bengals could cut their franchise QB to save over $30 million over the next two years.

McDaniels still figures to be in high demand this offseason, with eight openings around the league. He was hired by the Indianapolis Colts to be their head coach last offseason, but backed out at the last minutes.

At least this time, he told the Bengals he didn’t want the gig before accepting the job.