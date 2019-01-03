BOSTON (CBS) — For the first time in his career, Bruins forward David Pastrnak is an All-Star.

The NHL announced the honor on Wednesday night, releasing the full rosters for the 2019 All-Star festivities in San Jose.

Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 24 goals and 26 assists for 50 points in 40 appearances, and is the first Bruins player to reach the 50-point milestone within the team’s first 40 games of the season since Marc Savard accomplished the feat in 2006-07. Pasta leads the league in power play scoring with 11 goals and 13 assists for 24 points, a big part of why the Bruins rank fourth in the NHL with a 27.1 percent success rate on the man advantage.

The Boston offense has revolved around Pastrnak this season, as the 22-year-old has earned a point in 26 games this season, including 14 multi-point games.

At the moment, Pastrnak is Boston’s lone representative for the January 26 festivities at the SAP Center in San Jose. But that could change, with forward Patrice Bergeron part of the NHL’s new All-Star Last Man In vote. Bergeron is among the 31 players that fans can vote as the “Last Man In,” with four players getting the nod.

Voting opens at noon on Thursday on NHL.com/vote and closes Thursday, Jan. 10, at 11:59 p.m. The highest vote-getters by division then will be added to their respective All-Star rosters.