WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) – The 116th Congress convened Thursday with a Democratic majority in the House of Representatives and the most diverse group of lawmakers ever, including more than 100 women.

Two of those sworn in were newly elected Massachusetts Congresswomen Ayanna Pressley and Lori Trahan. Both are Democrats.

Pressley, a former Boston City Councilor and the first African-American woman to represent Massachusetts in Congress, now represents the state’s 7th District, which includes Boston, Somerville and Cambridge. She takes over for former Congressman Mike Capuano, who she defeated last fall.

Trahan will represent Massachusetts 3rd District, which covers Haverhill, Lowell and Lawrence. She succeeds Niki Tsongas, who retired.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren was also sworn in for a second term. Warren announced last week she is exploring a run for president in 2020.

