WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) – The 116th Congress convened Thursday with a Democratic majority in the House of Representatives and the most diverse group of lawmakers ever, including more than 100 women.

Two of those sworn in were newly elected Massachusetts Congresswomen Ayanna Pressley and Lori Trahan. Both are Democrats.

pelosi Ayanna Pressley, Lori Trahan Join Historic 116th Congress

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) greets Representative Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and her family (Photo credit BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

Pressley, a former Boston City Councilor and the first African-American woman to represent Massachusetts in Congress, now represents the state’s 7th District, which includes Boston, Somerville and Cambridge. She takes over for former Congressman Mike Capuano, who she defeated last fall.

trahan Ayanna Pressley, Lori Trahan Join Historic 116th Congress

Congresswoman Lori Trahan of Westford was sworn in as representative for the Massachusetts Third District on Thursday. (Photo Credit Kelly Fitzsimmons)

Trahan will represent Massachusetts 3rd District, which covers Haverhill, Lowell and Lawrence. She succeeds Niki Tsongas, who retired.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren was also sworn in for a second term. Warren announced last week she is exploring a run for president in 2020.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

