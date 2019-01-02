(MARE) – Talia is a playful Caucasian girl with a great sense of humor. Those who know her say she is silly, kind-hearted and playful. She enjoys helping others and is always willing to try new things. Talia likes to write, draw, play cards, play with puzzles and listen to music. She also really loves animals.

Talia does extremely well in school and loves to attend.

Legally freed for adoption, Talia will do well in a family of any constellation. She would be best as the youngest or only child in the home. It is very important to Talia that she is able to maintain her relationship with her biological sister.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

