Filed Under:Hit and Run, Local TV, Pedestrian Hit, Wareham

WAREHAM (CBS) — A woman crossing Cranberry Highway in Wareham was hit by a car Tuesday evening. The 34-year-old Plymouth resident was seriously injured and flown to Rhode Island Hospital Trauma Center, police said.

The driver did not stay at the scene.

Police said the crash occurred near the 3043 Cranberry Highway around 5:45 p.m. The car is described as a silver S.U.V. that continued towards Bourne.

“At this time there are no suspects, and the case is being investigated by Wareham Police detectives.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Wareham Police.

