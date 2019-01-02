  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (AP) — A former U.S. attorney who ran on a platform of criminal justice reform has taken the helm as the new top prosecutor in Boston and nearby communities.

Rachael Rollins was sworn in Wednesday as Suffolk County District Attorney by retired Justice Geraldine Hines, the first black woman to serve on Massachusetts’ highest court.

The Democrat is Suffolk County’s first female district attorney and the first woman of color to serve in the role anywhere in Massachusetts.

Sen. Ed Markey said during the ceremony at Roxbury Community College that Rollins recognizes the justice system “faces a reckoning.”

Rollins acknowledged skepticism of her proposals among some law enforcement, telling police chiefs in the crowd that she understands they’re “nervous.” She told them “nervousness is exactly what change needs.”

Suffolk County encompasses Boston, Revere, Winthrop and Chelsea.

