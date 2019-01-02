CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Guns and other deadly weapons are once again banned on the House floor in New Hampshire.

Rules on allowing guns in Representatives Hall have changed over the last decade according to which party holds a majority. Democrats who won back control in November started the first session of 2019 by restoring the ban Wednesday.

Supporters argued it was a matter of public safety, particularly given that school children frequently visit the chamber. Opponents cited an increase in threats of violence against elected officials and what several called their God-given right to protect themselves.

About 50 opponents of the ban gathered outside the Statehouse before the vote. One man wearing a tri-corner hat and gun on each hip carried a sign that said “Keep Calm and Carry” and “Ban Idiots, Not Guns.”

