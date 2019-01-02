BOSTON (CBS) – The lockout between National Grid and its workers may be over. A tentative deal has been reached between the utility company and two of its unions.

National Grid locked out more than 1,200 of its workers in June.

Details of the agreement will not be shared until both unions vote.

Joint statement from National Grid and United Steelworkers Locals 12003 and 12012-04:

National Grid and United Steelworkers Locals 12003 and 12012-04 have reached a tentative agreement to replace the collective bargaining agreements that expired on June 24, 2018. The tentative agreement covers approximately 1,250 employees who work in gas operations and other support lines of business across eastern Massachusetts.

The two unions will present the terms of the agreement to their members for ratification on or before Jan. 7, 2019. Details of the agreement will not be shared before both unions have had an opportunity to vote.