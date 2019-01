BOSTON (CBS) – There was one winning ticket sold in the $425 million Mega Millions drawing. It was purchased at a gas station on Long Island in New York.

The winning numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing were: 34-44-57-62-70 with the Mega Ball 14 and the Megaplier 4

If the winner (or winners) choose the cash option, they’ll get a little more than $254 million.

Feeling like a mega millionaire?! The winning $425-million dollar #MegaMillions ticket was sold at Brookville Auto Service in Nassau County, Long Island! 💰 What a way to kick off the New Year! pic.twitter.com/0WvcjGJlja — Jenna DeAngelis (@jennamdeangelis) January 2, 2019

This was the eighth largest jackpot in the game’s history.