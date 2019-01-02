BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics may be without Kyrie Irving on Wednesday night when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves at TD Garden.

The C’s guard is questionable with an eye injury he suffered in Monday night’s loss in San Antonio. Irving had his eye swiped by Spurs guard Marco Belinelli as the two battled for a rebound, leading to a “scratched eye,” as head coach Brad Stevens explained after the loss.

“Kyrie has a scratched eye. So he’ll have antibiotics for that,” said Stevens.

Irving was wearing a pair of sunglasses as he addressed reporters following Monday’s 120-111 loss in San Antonio, and said he was in pretty rough shape at the time.

“I’m wearing sunglasses, so not too good. I’ll be all right, though,” Irving said Monday. “[Belinelli] smacked the [crud] out of me. He just caught me pretty good.”

Asked which eye was scratched, Irving told reporters that both of them were bothering him. We should get a better idea of his condition following Wednesday’s morning shoot-around, but having irritation in both eyes would certainly make it difficult to play.

Irving had 16 points off 7-for-14 shooting and eight assists against the Spurs, and leads the Celtics with 23.1 points per game on the season. He scored 21 points and dished out nine assists when the Celtics beat the Timberwolves, 118-109, in Minnesota back on Dec. 1.

The Wolves may also be a little short in their backcourt when they come to Boston. Derrick Rose, who is averaging 18.9 points per game for Minnesota, is listed as doubtful and will likely miss his third straight game with a right ankle sprain.

The Celtics have already ruled out centers Aron Baynes (hand) and Robert Williams (groin strain) for Wednesday’s contest.