WORCESTER (CBS) – A man wanted for stabbing a woman more than 30 times in Connecticut and then abandoning her son in Worcester may still be in Massachusetts.

Hartford Police now say 23-year-old Edgar Manuel Maldonado is the man they’re looking for.

He’s accused of repeatedly stabbing a woman in a car in Hartford early New Year’s Day. Authorities say he then took the woman’s 6-year-old son, drove him to Worcester, then left him and the car there.

The boy was found wandering alone on Providence Street in Worcester around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. He was later reunited with his family in Connecticut.

Connecticut police had entered the boy in a database of missing children. That allowed Worcester Police to connect the cases, just three hours after the attack.

His mother is recovering after six hours of surgery.

Maldonado, who is not the father of the child, is still on the run. Police believe he may still be in the Worcester area. He’s considered armed and dangerous, so if you see him, call 911 and do not approach him.

He’s facing charges of attempted murder, assault, kidnapping and risk of injury to a minor.